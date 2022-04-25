As Ramadan Draws to a Close, Bay Area Muslims Reflect on the ‘Sweet Spot’ Between Community and Individuality

Usman feels that Ramadan during the pandemic provided her the opportunity to reconnect with her spirituality while also being able to be in the community. "Oftentimes, we overschedule ourselves and we end up losing what the main focus of Ramadan is supposed to be, she says.

"I've always been a believer that Ramadan, for me personally, can either be very social or very, spiritually fulfilling," echoes Naureen Rizvi, who works in product policy in tech in the East Bay.

For Rizvi, the last couple of years has been a great opportunity to take things slow — to "find that sweet spot for cultivating spiritual space and connecting with the community."

This Ramadan, Rizvi is excited about spending time with her mom who is visiting from out of town. "I haven't spent Ramadan with her in four years, so I'm super excited to have her," Rizvi said.

She’s also excited about cooking and sharing food with her loved ones and her neighbors. "A lot of bringing the community together ends up being around food," she says. "And I think food ends up becoming a really great bridge for that communication."

Ramadan when you're new to the Bay Area

For Liyana Jalal, Head of Operations at Little Feminist Book Club, Ramadan during a pandemic has brought an unexpected positive: being able to spend more time with her husband enjoying things like cooking together for iftar at home in Oakland.

"Before the pandemic, he had to travel 2 hours for work, and he would come home really close to the time when we would break the fast," she says.

Jalal moved to the Bay Area from Malaysia in early 2019, and had struggled initially to find a Muslim community in the Bay Area that she felt she and her husband — a new Muslim convert — would fit. It was later that year, after connecting with another transplant to the Bay Area, that she was finally able to find a "home away from home." And during Ramadan this year, Liyana and her husband are looking forward to learning more about the history of the Quran and the verses in the holy book.

For Mohammad Faseyh Sikandar, Community Organizing and Engagement Manager at CAIR San Francisco, this Ramadan is his first time away from his family on the East Coast. He’s hoping to gather his friends together, when everyone can dress in their traditional clothes and breaks their fast together.

"That's the tradition I'm bringing from the East Coast with me," said Sikandar. "I'm sure people do this already, but I am bringing it to the circles I'm in; so I'm excited for that,” he said.

'Different ways to show my devotion'

For most Muslims, fasting is the ultimate mode of worship, especially during Ramadan. But for some, it’s just not in the cards.

When Farhad Mofidi, a mental health therapist at Kaiser Permanente in Redwood City, learned that he had an autoimmune condition, his diagnosis came with more news: his doctors told him he could no longer fast.

As a Muslim who was just starting to practice the religion, Mofidi says that because fasting had been his "number one way of showing love to God," he initially felt like something was taken away from him.

"For me, it was devastating. It was heartbreaking," Mofidi said. "But I’ve tried to find different ways to show my devotion.

Like others who find that their religious practices have new challenges or obstacles, Mofidi has come to terms with the fact that there are other ways to show love — other love languages. "You can show love through doing more prayers, reading more Quran, doing more charity work," he noted. "So it’s still a process for me."