Voracious Wildfires, Rising Costs, School Closures: Student Enrollment Plummets in Rural Northern California

Orick, in the redwoods of northern Humboldt County, has seen its population plummet as its six sawmills closed, one by one, leaving the K-8 Orick School with only 21 students last year. In the early 1990s, Orick School had almost 80 students. Schools in some counties, such as Trinity, Humboldt and Mendocino, have seen their attendance fluctuate based on the vagaries of the cannabis industry, which currently is flagging.

Sebastopol, in Sonoma County, has not been decimated by wildfires or unemployment. But, situated amid bucolic apple orchards and vineyards in the North Bay, it has been subject to a soaring cost of living. The average home price last month was $1.3 million, according to Realtor.com, and rents jumped by more than 50% last year. It’s not unusual for families to pay more than $3,000 a month to rent a small house – a major hurdle in an area that’s primarily agricultural.

Sonoma County also has a plethora of charter and private schools, and families can easily send their children to schools in districts other than the one in which they reside. The result is that Sebastopol Union School District has to fight to attract and retain students, which is not always easy in an area that is rapidly changing. In 2000, the K-8 district had more than 1,200 students. Now it’s hovering at 400.

“It’s a depressing situation. The smaller you get, the fewer options you have, so it’s exponential,” said Superintendent Linda Irving. “I try to bring the board, unions and community together. That helps.”

In Sebastopol, shrinking enrollment means that Irving has to think of creative ways to attract new students. Using a small budget for marketing, she’s printed brochures for local real estate agents to give to new families, and upgraded the district website. She’s also used one-time money to fund ongoing services like science, technology, engineering and math programs — not an ideal choice but necessary to compete against better-funded schools.

Rio Dell Elementary, a TK-8 district in Humboldt County, has been hit hard by COVID — and COVID regulations, said Superintendent Angela Johnson. The area has the highest COVID rate in the county, according to the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, but school closures, mask mandates and vaccine requirements have also taken a toll, leading many frustrated families to pull their children from the local public school and homeschool them.

Often when the students return to school, they’re behind their classmates academically and need extra help catching up, placing a further burden on the 290-student, mostly lower-income district, Johnson said. She dreads any further COVID requirements from Sacramento.

“We’re closely watching to see what the Legislature does with vaccine mandates. It’s going to be crucial in rural communities like ours,” she said.

Enrollment at Happy Valley Union Elementary, near Redding, hasn’t slipped nearly as much as other rural schools. The K-8 district in the upper Sacramento Valley only had 34% fewer students last year than it did 20 years ago, compared with the estimated 50% drop many districts have suffered. But attendance has been a challenge. Early in the school year, roughly 13% of students were absent daily, largely due to COVID restrictions that have led families to keep their children at home, said Superintendent Shelly Craig.

Still, Craig is grateful for the supportive community in Happy Valley, an unincorporated area in Shasta County surrounded by farms and ranches.

“Our schools are at the center of our close-knit community. Several students are second and third-generation students. Until last year, when several teachers and staff members retired, the majority of our teachers had served in the community for decades,” Craig said. “Our students and staff are part of a school family.”

That strong sense of community is one asset that small towns can offer prospective families and young people looking to settle down, said Ann Schulte, head of civic engagement at Chico State University and an education professor who works closely with rural districts.

But if those towns want families and young people to stay, they need to listen more closely to what young people want.

“Plenty of people who grew up in small towns want to move back and settle there and raise kids,” she said. “But there has to be more there than just their grandparents. There has to be a good cup of coffee and a place to hear music. There has to be some culture and economic opportunity.”

In response to declining enrollment and other issues facing rural youth, school leaders in Shasta, Tehama, Siskiyou, Modoc and Trinity counties, with help from the McConnell Foundation, launched an organization called North State Together, which brings together schools, local businesses, families, tribal groups and others to strengthen local schools and improve outcomes for students.

Schulte is optimistic that these towns will revitalize, and more families will decide to stay and raise their children there.

“People are suddenly paying attention to what’s happening in rural areas, and they’re realizing these are beautiful, undervalued places that have a lot to offer,” she said.

In Plumas County, longtime Quincy resident Kolb is hopeful that her community will be spared another disaster like the Dixie fire, which roared perilously close to Quincy last summer, and life will return to normal post-pandemic. Ultimately, she said, Quincy and towns like it are wonderful places to grow up, settle down and raise kids.

“I loved growing up here. It was safe, it was fun. Our parents never knew where we were, and that was OK,” said Kolb, who works at the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. “It was an awesome place to be. It still is.”