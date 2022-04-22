UC Berkeley Lifts Campus-Wide Lockdown After Police Apprehend Suspect Who Made 'Threats of Violence'

"UCPD became aware of the threats through a variety of different sources," Mogulof said. "But suffice it to say that after a quick initial investigation, those threats were deemed to be legitimate, serious and of grave, grave concern."

The university didn't hesitate to "respond quickly and comprehensively," he added. "We're not going to take any chances when it comes to the safety of the community, even if in retrospect it may be proved that it wasn't necessary."

Mogulof said all campus facilities had reopened by late Thursday afternoon, and in-person classes would resume on Friday.

During the lockdown, students and faculty on campus were instructed by police to shelter in their classrooms and stay away from doors and windows, despite also being assured there was no active shooter on campus.

Campus grounds remained open during the incident, but were eerily quiet throughout the late morning and early afternoon, with only a handful of people milling around the school's normally vibrant Sproul Plaza. Several campus police officers stood guard outside Martin Luther King, Jr. Union, while behind the building's locked glass doors, students could be seen working quietly on laptops in the lobby lounge area, as officers occasionally walked by with rifles in hand.

"Not what I expected," said James Vickers, a high school junior from Boston who had come to tour the campus with his dad. "But I mean, you know, it is what it is. Hopefully, no one gets hurt."

April, a senior who asked that her last name not be used, said she thought the incident probably involved a student experiencing a mental breakdown. Sitting outside the locked-down student center on Thursday morning, she said mental-health issues among students are increasingly common.

"People get stressed," April said, noting that final exams were just around the corner. On-campus counseling and other mental-health resources are too limited and often not readily available, she added, which can be particularly detrimental for students dealing with crises.

"They don't really know how to find help and then their stuff escalates and it's too late," she said.