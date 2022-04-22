KQED is a proud member of
UC Berkeley Lifts Campus-Wide Lockdown After Police Apprehend Suspect Who Made 'Threats of Violence'

Matthew Green
UC Berkeley police officers walk across Sproul Plaza, holding rifles, on April 21, 2022, during a campus-wide lockdown.  (Matthew Green/KQED)

UC Berkeley issued an "all clear" Thursday afternoon, more than four hours after locking down the school in response to "a credible campus-wide threat."

"ALL CLEAR - the situation has been resolved. Thank you for your patience," campus police posted on Twitter at 2 p.m., soon after lifting the order.

Students and faculty were sent emails and text message alerts in the morning and asked to leave campus quickly, with in-person classes canceled for the remainder of the day.

Officers located the individual in question at an off-campus location at about 2 p.m., and determined there was no longer any immediate threat, said UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof, who noted the investigation is ongoing.

The person who made the threats is an "individual associated with the campus," said Mogulof, but he stopped short of providing any additional details about the suspect's identity or whether an arrest had been made — citing "unique and complicated privacy concerns."

At around 7:30 a.m, he said, campus police received information about "threats of violence directed at other individuals, people who teach or work or learn at the university," and moved quickly to lock down and search the campus, closing all libraries, cafeterias, parking garages and other facilities.

"UCPD became aware of the threats through a variety of different sources," Mogulof said. "But suffice it to say that after a quick initial investigation, those threats were deemed to be legitimate, serious and of grave, grave concern."

The university didn't hesitate to "respond quickly and comprehensively," he added. "We're not going to take any chances when it comes to the safety of the community, even if in retrospect it may be proved that it wasn't necessary."

Mogulof said all campus facilities had reopened by late Thursday afternoon, and in-person classes would resume on Friday.

During the lockdown, students and faculty on campus were instructed by police to shelter in their classrooms and stay away from doors and windows, despite also being assured there was no active shooter on campus.

Campus grounds remained open during the incident, but were eerily quiet throughout the late morning and early afternoon, with only a handful of people milling around the school's normally vibrant Sproul Plaza. Several campus police officers stood guard outside Martin Luther King, Jr. Union, while behind the building's locked glass doors, students could be seen working quietly on laptops in the lobby lounge area, as officers occasionally walked by with rifles in hand.

"Not what I expected," said James Vickers, a high school junior from Boston who had come to tour the campus with his dad. "But I mean, you know, it is what it is. Hopefully, no one gets hurt."

April, a senior who asked that her last name not be used, said she thought the incident probably involved a student experiencing a mental breakdown. Sitting outside the locked-down student center on Thursday morning, she said mental-health issues among students are increasingly common.

"People get stressed," April said, noting that final exams were just around the corner. On-campus counseling and other mental-health resources are too limited and often not readily available, she added, which can be particularly detrimental for students dealing with crises.

"They don't really know how to find help and then their stuff escalates and it's too late," she said.