California Is Restoring Floodplains to Lower Flood Risk Downstream

An update to the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan is set for release this week. It will detail ways to lower flood risk and protect the roughly 1.3 million people who live on floodplains, along with key infrastructure, agricultural lands and ecosystems.

In the last update five years ago, the state put a premium on floodplain restoration projects. Dos Rios is one of 17 identified by the state. Four have been completed since 2013, three are under construction, and 10 are proposed. They've cost $300 million so far, with money coming from bond funds and local and federal dollars.

“Dos Rios is an amazing example, but we need like 30 more of those,” said Jane Dolan, chair of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board.

Floodplain restoration isn’t unique to California. Washington state launched a program in 2013 called Floodplains by Design, and projects are popping up along the Mississippi River. But experts say California stands out for its emphasis on projects that provide ecological support.

“There’s tremendous potential for this kind of work, and I’m quite impressed by how deliberate and thoughtful California is being in this space,” said Todd Bridges, head of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering with Nature program, which takes a similar approach.

The Biden administration set aside at least $1.75 billion in the infrastructure bill for multipurpose projects aimed at reducing flood risk.

Just as climate change is making California’s dry periods drier, it’s expected to make the wet periods wetter. The state experienced an atmospheric river in October and major rain and snowfall in December, followed by its driest January through March on record.

“One of the things that drives me crazy about California water is that decision-makers want to talk about floods in flood years and droughts in drought years,” said Barry Nelson, a water consultant who worked on the Dos Rios project. “The weather whiplash we’re seeing this year is really teaching us we need to break out of that pattern.”

Since the 1850s, 95% of the historical wetlands and river habitats in the Central Valley have been eliminated, according to state flood planners. It would be impossible to restore all of that in a state of 40 million people, where major cities like the capital, Sacramento, and Stockton have been built in floodplains.

But the valley's vast open spaces offer opportunities, such as on farmland that's no longer in use. The property that Dos Rios sits on was most recently a dairy, and the owners approached River Partners about selling the land for conservation in the mid-2000s.

River Partners has notched berms to allow river water to flow onto 1,000 acres. The nonprofit is going through government hurdles to breach a federal levee keeping the Tuolumne River at bay. Eventually Dos Rios could hold up to 10,000 acre-feet of flood water, keeping it from flowing toward cities like Stockton. An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons.

Fourteen kinds of woody trees and shrubs are planted in a way that’s designed to attract native species. The riparian brush rabbit, chinook salmon, steelhead trout, the yellow warbler and the sandhill crane are among the species that call Dos Rios home. The habitat there also supports the Aleutian cackling goose, which once was listed as an endangered species.

Advocates for such projects would like to see them built faster in California and beyond. Rentner, of River Partners, said that while there's broad agreement on the value of restoring floodplains, concerns about the impact of land conversion on local tax bases and debates about how broadly to expand public access can slow things down.

But in the messy world of California water, floodplain restoration stands out, said Nelson, the water consultant.