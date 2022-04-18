KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Bay Area Back Then: Mammoths and Tigers and Giant Bison, Oh My!

Fifteen thousand years ago, the Bay Area didn't have a bay – but it did have plenty of mammoths, saber-toothed tigers and other megafauna.

During the last ice age, what we now know as the San Francisco Bay was a wide grassy valley teeming with life.

The lush valley was home to everything from giant 2,000-pound ground sloths to short-faced bears, which sound cute but were much bigger than present-day grizzly bears and could run 40 miles an hour to chase down their prey.

Cartoon: a saber-toothed tiger and mammoths on a grassy plain. Type reads, "mammoths, saber-toothed cats and other megafauna lived here! 15,000 years ago (give or take), the "Bay Area" was a wide, grassy valley with a huge river that flowed into the sea by the Farallon peaks (now islands)."

One of the most exciting paleontological finds – that included bones from three mammoths and one giant bison – happened 40 years ago at a construction site on the corner of Columbus and Pacific streets in San Francisco.

Amazingly, scientists were given exactly two hours to study the site and remove the bones before they were shooed away.

Mustn't slow progress, after all.

Cartoon: a perturbed construction worker looks at his watch as a bearded man runs past with a wheelbarrow filled with mammoth bones. Type reads, "bones from 3 mammoths and one giant bison were found in 1983 during construction at Columbus and Pacific streets in S.F.! The building contractor gave paleontologists just 2 hours to collect the bones!"

So next time you gaze out over the bay, picture herds of mammoths and giant bison grazing in a wide, grassy valley, bisected by a mighty river as it flows toward an ancient ocean some 30 miles west of the Golden Gate.

But remember to keep your eyes peeled for a hungry short-faced bear.

