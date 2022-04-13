KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Inflation Is in the Eye of the Beholder

Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cartoon: a label "inflation" points to a shocked woman and son with a shopping cart with some food and prices rising. The next panel is labeled "elation" and shows a corporate executive smiling, holding a piece of paper with an up arrow on it labeled, "corp. profits."

As rising inflation makes it even harder for families with lower-incomes to afford basic necessities, corporations are reporting record profits.

It's not just lower-income folks, though — people with moderate incomes are also feeling the pain as prices keep rising.

Meanwhile, big corporations are using inflation as an excuse to hike prices, in part to make up for the economic slump during the depths of the pandemic.

Whether it's making up for lost time or just plain greed, either way it's taking advantage of people struggling to make ends meet.

Sponsored