Inflation Is in the Eye of the Beholder

As rising inflation makes it even harder for families with lower-incomes to afford basic necessities, corporations are reporting record profits.

It's not just lower-income folks, though — people with moderate incomes are also feeling the pain as prices keep rising.

Meanwhile, big corporations are using inflation as an excuse to hike prices, in part to make up for the economic slump during the depths of the pandemic.

Whether it's making up for lost time or just plain greed, either way it's taking advantage of people struggling to make ends meet.