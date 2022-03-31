Investigation Finds California’s Private Homecare Industry In Crisis

Many Homecare Workers Paid Below Minimum Wage, Yet Employers Say They Can't Pay More

California’s private homecare industry is in bad shape, with overwhelmed employers and underpaid workers. That’s from a new report out of UCLA’s Labor Center.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

California Lawmakers to Vote on Extending Eviction Protections

California lawmakers are expected to vote today on a bill to extend eviction protections for tenants still waiting on rent relief. More than 500-thousand have applied for that assistance.

Guest: Erin Baldassari, Housing Reporter, KQED

Report Finds LA County Homelessness Services in Need of Reform

A six month-long investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has found that LA county’s homelessness services are “under tremendous strain” and in need of sweeping reform.

Reporter: Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW