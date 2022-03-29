KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Oil-Free Future, Emphasis on 'Future'

Cartoon: Governor Gavin Newsom in a tie with the left side a picture of clean energy, solar and wind as he says, "we're building a clean, oil-free future." On the dark, sooty right side of the cartoon, filled with cars, Newsom says, "but first, let's make gas cheaper and encourage driving."To help California drivers struggling with high gasoline prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week proposed sending $400 debit cards to vehicle owners across the state (and up to $800 to households that own more than one) — while simultaneously espousing the state's "oil-free future."

Wait, what?

There's no doubt that rising gas prices have hurt people who rely on their cars to do — or get to — their jobs, and inflationary pressures typically have greater impact on people with lower incomes.

But the governor's proposal doesn't include any income cap, so wealthy people would get that cash-for-gas as well.

The Atlantic's Annie Lowrey correctly calls this misguided proposal "universal basic income for cars."

Which makes it even more surprising that this idea is coming from a governor who is purportedly determined to get the state to kick its fossil fuel habit.

