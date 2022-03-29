Mounting Bid Against LA District Attorney Gascón Mirrors DA Recall Effort in SF

“Well, I think there's vested interests, right? A big majority of the funds coming into these campaigns are from police associations, police lobbying money,” DeBerry said. “And they have an approach that's both based in their political beliefs, but also the benefit of having a large police force, a large jail system, a large probation system. All of those things create jobs for [their] members and continue their political power in the state.”

But Gascón’s critics say recent reform initiatives, like his vow not to pursue the death penalty in the most egregious cases, and his move to ban prosecutors from seeking enhanced sentences for defendants, undermine the deterrence effect of LA’s harder-line crime policies.

Gascón’s reforms have also created significant opposition within his own office. In February, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles, which represents about 700 ran-and-file prosecutors, voted 98% in support of Gascón’s recall.

And as the effort to replace him heats up, Gascón appears to be retreating from some past positions. He recently said he was open to trying some juveniles as adults who are accused of especially heinous crimes, and to seek life sentences without the possibility of parole for some adult defendants - both practices he previously vowed to ban.

When it comes to recall strategies, Cooley contends that unlike last year’s failed campaign against Gascón — one he says was run by “amateurs” — the effort this time around is better organized and funded, with a war chest of some $3.5 million.

The current campaign, Cooley adds, also benefits from growing public anxiety about safety, an issue he predicts will generate voter support from more suburban and affluent areas of LA County that traditionally haven’t worried as much about crime.

“I think you're going to need, across the board, individuals that feel this is directly affecting me and I fear for my children, my family, my neighborhood, my community and, to a certain extent, my county,” Cooley said.

Meanwhile, Gascón and his allies are fighting back.

At a press conference in December to mark his first year in office, more than a dozen progressive district attorneys from across the country praised Gascón’s reform efforts.

“I am proud to stand alongside District Attorney Gascón, who is implementing smart, evidence-based policies that will deliver safer, healthier communities in Los Angeles,” said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County, Virginia.

Gascón also used the moment to push back against critics, accusing them of political opportunism and undermining efforts to meaningfully improve public safety.

“Rather than turning every tragedy into a political football and blame game, I ask that those people join us,” Gascón said. “We can do better and go further if we all work together.”

But even some of Gascón’s allies argue he has often been flat-footed in effectively explaining his ambitious reforms to the public.

“Those that are against reforms are taking the narrative and steering it the way they want,” said Sam Lewis, the executive director of LA’s Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which fights to end mass incarceration in California.

A former inmate who has benefited from rehabilitation programs, Lewis says Gascón needs to find people who can talk in very personal terms about the toll the criminal justice system has had on poor people of color.