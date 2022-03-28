California Assembly Unanimously Approves Bill to Extend Statewide Eviction Protections Through End of June

The state Assembly on Monday voted 60-0 on a bill to extend eviction protections for millions of California renters, just days before those safeguards are set to expire.

Assembly Bill 2179, which now heads to the state Senate for approval, would prevent landlords from evicting tenants who are still waiting to receive rental assistance, through June 30. Under the current law, landlords can begin evicting tenants on April 1.

“It would be cruel,” Assemblymember Tim Grayson, D-Concord, who co-authored the bill, said Monday. “It would be wasteful and unfair to subject Californians to eviction or the loss of rental income now, when they have done everything that they have been asked, and also the distribution of their emergency rental assistance is imminent.”

Fewer than half the people who have applied to the state’s emergency rent relief program, called Housing Is Key, have received payments, according to the state’s dashboard. The deadline for new applications is March 31.

The state received more than $5 billion from the federal government to assist renters who fell behind on payments due to the pandemic. Some of that money has reached tenants through cities that have their own rent relief programs — data not reflected on the state's dashboard.