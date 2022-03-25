Bail Bonds Companies Failed to Reveal Full Consequences of Co-Signing, Lawsuits Say

She lives in subsidized housing in San Francisco, and said the bail payments cost her $300 per month. She has a fixed income, living off the $900 she gets from disability and Social Security.

A year after co-signing on her son's All-Pro bond, she ended up signing onto another one after he was arrested again, this time with Aladdin Bail Bonds.

What a lot of co-signers like Lewis-Sonza don’t realize, Salahi said, is that bail bonds companies will come after them for the bail debts, even before seeking payment from the person who’s been arrested — and even if that person is no longer incarcerated.

This is one of the areas where providing an explanatory notice of liabilities could make a big difference in whether people decide to co-sign or not.

“They tend to go after the co-signers because they view those people as more creditworthy and able to pay,” Salahi said. “Many bail agents are very aggressive in trying to collect. And so people start receiving harassing phone calls, letters in the mail, phone calls at work.”

This is exactly what happened to Lewis-Sonza, even though she said her son was released within a week of his arrest.

“He was out at the time and they were still harassing us. They didn’t mess with him,” Lewis-Sonza said.

The debt burden stretched across her extended family. Not only did the company’s debt collectors dig up her grandmother’s information and start calling her, but the premium costs got so unaffordable for Lewis-Sonza that her brother and her son’s girlfriend also ended up co-signing. At one point, the bond companies also were garnishing the girlfriend’s wages, Lewis-Sonza said.

An important reminder here: The bail bond premium fee, which is usually 10% of full bail, is nonrefundable. So that’s a debt that will be owed even if the person who’s been arrested shows up in court or gets released.

People of color bear disproportionate impact

A 2017 study showed that bail bonds cost San Francisco residents at least $15 million a year, and that most of the time the people paying these fees are women of color. People of color are disproportionately affected by bail.

“You are already talking about a population that is being targeted because they are economically vulnerable,” Salahi said. “They’re not in a position to pay out of pocket, and they're not in a position to post bail in some other way other than working through a bail agent.”