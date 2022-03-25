California Poised to Extend Eviction Protections – But You Must Apply for COVID Rent Relief by March 31

Hundreds of thousands of California renters facing eviction next week could get another three months of protection under a bill top legislative leaders endorsed on Thursday.

The federal government sent billions of dollars to the states to help people who fell behind on their rent payments during the pandemic. California's program will pay for 100% of people's unpaid rent if they meet certain income requirements.

State law says tenants cannot be evicted as long as they have an application pending for rental assistance. But that law is set to expire on March 31. Meanwhile, so many people have applied for assistance that it is taking state officials longer than they thought to hand out the money.

As of Tuesday, just over 275,600 people had applications still pending, according to the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. That number doesn't include assistance programs operated by local governments. State officials won't be able to approve all of those applications by March 31. Starting April 1, anyone who has unpaid rent can be evicted.