California to Funnel Billions Into Mental Health Resources for Young People. But Will it Come Soon Enough?

Many California parents know this feeling well. Two years into the pandemic, many children are in pain. Rates of anxiety and depression have shot up so quickly that several national leaders — including the U.S Surgeon General — have issued urgent public health advisories. School-based therapists report long waiting lists and an increase in fighting and behavior issues. Emergency room doctors say they are overwhelmed by the number of children coming in after trying to harm themselves.

On top of all this, the state is facing a shortage of mental health providers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has vowed to build a brand new system to address these complicated challenges in the coming years. But pressure is mounting to help children like Amanda — now.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, a pediatrician who serves as the secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency, told CalMatters he feels “concerned but hopeful” about the state’s ability to meet the growing need, though he’s also “very aware that even the most short, short-term interventions are not as immediate as I think we would like.”

Last year, Newsom’s administration allocated $4.4 billion in one-time funds to create a statewide system dubbed the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative — a proposed sweeping transformation of the children’s mental health system that many observers describe as “unprecedented.” The bulk of the money has yet to be distributed, but efforts to develop a vision and work with stakeholders are underway.

Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, recently told CalMatters he has visited 45 schools since July, and said many of them told him they don’t have the resources to help students who are struggling with mental health issues.

“We know that this is job number one, to help our students address the trauma that they have experienced and are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “That’s got to be our priority.”

Children’s advocates are enthusiastic about the state’s commitment to the issue, but also worry the help won’t come soon enough.

A crisis was brewing in California before the pandemic; COVID set it to a boil:

- Suicide rates among Black youth doubled between 2014 and 2020, according to state data.

- Incidents of youth deliberately causing self-harm increased 50% between 2009 and 2018, the state auditor reported. Children’s hospital officials told CalMatters last fall that mental health emergency room visits spiked dramatically during the pandemic.

- Between 2019 and 2020, opioid-related overdoses among 15- to 19-year-olds nearly tripled, according to a CalMatters analysis of state data.

“I think what people are looking for is an emergency response,” said Lishaun Francis, director of behavioral health for the advocacy group Children Now. “That has never been the state of California’s plan.”

This month, her organization was among a coalition of children’s advocates and health providers that sent a letter to Newsom, calling on him to formally declare the status of child and adolescent mental health in California a public health emergency. The challenges facing young people in the state, it said, are “dire and widespread.”

‘It won’t be this way forever’

For a moment, in March 2020, Amanda felt excited. Her school planned to close briefly; two weeks at home sounded like an unexpected vacation.

But school didn’t reopen that spring, or all the next school year. And many of the supports Amanda depended on – social therapy, music therapy, physical therapy – moved online or fell away completely.

Terrified of the virus, Amanda refused for months to venture out of the small blue house in Boyle Heights where she and her mother rent a room from another family.

Always a strong student, Amanda grew increasingly frustrated during virtual learning. Sometimes a shaky internet connection booted her out of Zoom class. Other times, teachers were hard to understand.

“I don’t know what I can do to calm myself down,” Amanda told her mother.

Maria would see tears in the long-lashed brown eyes of the daughter she’d always known to be creative, happy and resilient. She’d pull out photos they’d taken on pre-pandemic outings.

“It won’t be this way forever,” she’d tell Amanda. “One day this will end.”

Amanda tried meditation and exercise. She lost herself in video games, playing Roblox until her hands hurt.

As the months wore on, Maria saw the toll on her daughter’s self-esteem.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Amanda sent an email to a teacher, apologizing for missing certain assignments: “I am very embarrassed,” she began.

For months, she explained, “I have felt constant headaches and I have felt very dizzy; I have been extremely fatigued. Never, since I started school, have I left assignments without finishing them. I have always been a good student. But in this moment with the pandemic, my life has been impacted in many ways, especially with Distance Learning.”

Her teacher reassured her: “You are an amazing student that inspires everyone you meet.”

But the anxiety continued. In February 2021, Maria wrote to the school psychologist, asking for help.

‘It’s getting worse’

Young people’s suffering has been widespread, as revealed in a January report on the state of student wellness. Based on surveys of 1,200 California middle and high school students between April 2020 and March 2021, 63% of the students reported having had an emotional meltdown; 43% said they had a panic or anxiety attack; and 19% described suicidal thoughts, according to the report published by American Civil Liberties Union California Action, CSU Long Beach and the California Association of School Counselors.

“We know from the numbers it’s getting worse,” said Amir Whitaker, senior policy counsel for ACLU Southern California, who is the report’s lead author. “We’re not done yet.”

Whitaker oversees the Youth Liberty Squad, a group of high school students around the state who are advocating for better school-based mental health care. Many have experienced their own anxieties and traumas in the last two years. As life edges closer to normal, they find details of their lives changed in unsettling ways.