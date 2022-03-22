'Pigeon-Holed Into Dead-End Jobs': Google Discriminates Against Black Workers, Lawsuit Says

At the time, Gebru posted on Twitter that she was fired but Google told employees she resigned. More than 1,200 Google employees signed on to an open letter calling the incident “unprecedented research censorship” and faulting the company for racism and defensiveness.

Allegations of discrimination based on gender also are not new to Google. In 2017, James Damore, a former employee at the company, wrote an internal memo arguing against practices that sought to improve gender and racial disparities at the company. While Damore was fired for violating Google's code of conduct, he said in the memo that he was encouraged to share his views by like-minded co-workers.

Three former Google professionals filed a class-action complaint against Google in 2017, alleging the company failed to pay men and women a similar wage for similar work. The case was granted class-action status in 2021 and is being actively litigated for a class of over 11,000 former female employees, saying Google engaged in “systemic and pervasive pay and promotion discrimination against its female employees in California.”

In 2014, Google began publishing an annual diversity report. Figures from 2021 show that the company is about 50% white, 42% Asian, 6% Latinx+, 4% Black+ and less than 1 % Native American.