How a Bay Area Journalist's Tweet Led to the Rescue of Her Father and Grandmother Trapped in Kyiv

While officials have some sense of the number of people the war is displacing, it’s harder to keep track of how many have made it to safety.

But Yevgenii and Zoia Burdol are two of the lucky ones. They reached a hotel in Heidelberg, Germany late last week – it’s now their temporary home until they figure out what’s next.

Savchuk, who is Jewish, was born in Kyiv and emigrated to the United States in 1989, at age 3, when her mother and maternal grandmother fled antisemitism in the Soviet Union. Her father stayed behind.

Savchuk says she didn't see him again in person until she was 21, nearly two decades later. They’ve kept in touch through phone calls and messaging apps, and she had been checking in on him often as the prospect of war grew increasingly imminent. Her father didn’t initially believe the invasion would happen, she says, but not long after Putin launched the attacks, he told her that he was seriously considering evacuation options.

“He's a man of few words and not very emotive … so when he told me, you know, ‘I'm worried. I'm concerned,’” Savchuk said, “that really scared me because he doesn't normally admit that kind of thing.”

Her father and grandmother, Zoia, had been living for days amid air sirens and keeping their lights out at night to avoid being an easier target for Russian aircraft. Because of her mobility issues, Zoia did not feel safe getting all the way down to their building's basement bomb shelter, where she would likely have been packed into a crowded, confined space. Savchuk decided she needed to do what she could to find help for them before things got worse.

Escaping Kyiv

A lot of the advice Savchuk received in response to her tweet wasn’t applicable to her family’s situation. Her grandmother has limited mobility and recently had recovered from COVID-19. Savchuk said she probably hadn’t left the house in a year. Because of her condition, making the journey on a bus or a train, with the potential for long stops in freezing weather, wasn't an option.