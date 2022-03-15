KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore
Cartoon: California's bear flag shows the bear holding a "LIMBY" sign that reads, "learning in my backyard" while the Cal mascot, Oski, smiles.California legislators unanimously passed a bill on Monday that overrides a judge's ruling that capped enrollment at UC Berkeley.

Neighborhood NIMBY activists had sued to effectively force the university to cut enrollment, using the California Environmental Quality Act to win in court.

The legislation that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday tinkers with CEQA so enrollment alone no longer triggers environmental restrictions.

Now if only affordable housing could be as unanimous and instantaneous as this bill.

