USF President Says School Didn't Tolerate Coaches' Alleged Sexual Misconduct. Players' Attorney Says That's Exactly What it Did

USF student Julia Morales, a junior biology major who participates on the track team, told KQED she and her fellow students wonder why it took the school so long to act after complaints about the atmosphere around the baseball team.

"I think the most surprising thing to us was that it took so long for something to happen, or for any information to be put out there," she said.

"And now that an article has been published and people are finding out that all of this has happened," Morales said, referencing the Chronicle's reporting, "and it took, what ... months later for someone to actually be fired like the head coach and not just be reprimanded? It was concerning that it took this much time and effort to make something happen."

When told of Morales' concerns, Fitzgerald said, "I'm proud of that student for her moral outrage at the mistreatment of any student by a coach at USF or at any school. So I think her heart and her mind are in exactly the right place."

According to the lawsuit, the mother of one of the baseball players sent an email and numerous voicemails to USF's athletic director in May, 2021, saying "that she was concerned 'with the culture of the baseball program,' 'the constant bullying, harassment, and intimidation' of her son, and the 'sexual misconduct by coach [Nakamura].' " Those phone calls and emails, she said, were never returned, and the player believed the athletic director simply shared his mother's complaint with the coaches, "because the abuse escalated and continued throughout the summer of 2021," the lawsuit says.

Fitzgerald, however, denied that the school tried to downplay or tolerate the alleged behavior.

"We're not going to sweep things under the rug once any bad behavior becomes known," Fitzgerald said. "You know, we act on it. We act decisively ... to maintain and improve the culture of every one of our sports programs."

But that's what the school did, counters attorney Fegan.

"It is apparent to anyone who looked at this issue that, for whatever reason, the school ignored the pleas of parents about Coach Giarratano’s program. Willful ignorance will not carry much weight when it comes to trial,” she said.