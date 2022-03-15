KQED is a proud member of
Lawmakers Vote Unanimously to Lift UC Berkeley Enrollment Freeze

Janie Har and Adam Beam
The Associated Press
People are walking through a gate entrance on a college campus.
The Sather gate entrance at UC Berkeley campus where a security checkpoint was set up to screen attendees of conservative author and radio host Ben Shapiro's lecture on Sept. 14, 2017. (Sheraz Sadiq/KQED)

UC Berkeley is one step closer to being allowed to reinstate its fall enrollment plans and admit more than 2,600 additional students this fall, despite a court-ordered cap on enrollment stemming from a dispute with neighbors who sued the university over its growth.

California state lawmakers today voted unanimously in favor of a bill that nullifies a judge’s freeze. Chief proponent Senator Nancy Skinner of Berkeley told her colleagues that the bill would prevent ‘enrollment’ from triggering an environmental review on its own.

"So we can say yes, University of California or CSU or CCC you all better build more housing, however, we have to tell the communities also, because the housing crisis is all of our making, but it should not be on the backs of students alone," said Skinner.

In a statement, Cal Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ thanked legislators for their quick action and said the university remains committed to addressing the student housing crisis. Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, the group behind the lawsuit that prompted the freeze, says the ill-considered legislation harms more than helps Cal students, 10% of whom report experiencing homelessness. The bill now heads to the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for final approval.

The bill is retroactive, meaning that if Newsom signs it, all court decisions affecting enrollment — including the cap on UC Berkeley's new freshmen — would be unenforceable. The legislation would apply to all of California's public universities and colleges.

The prestigious public university announced last month it was being forced to reject 5,000 applicants this spring so UC Berkeley could enrollment by 3,000 students to comply with an Alameda County judge's ruling freezing student enrollment at 2020-21 levels. The university has since lowered the figure of applicants it plans to reject who would have been accepted to about 2,600.

The California Supreme Court declined to block the lower court's ruling in a decision earlier this month.

The upholding of the freeze on UC Berkeley enrollment stunned state lawmakers and parents and anxious applicants expecting to receive admissions decisions soon for entry as freshmen this fall.
UC Berkeley officials pleaded with legislators for an emergency fix while the university appeals the case that generated the enrollment freeze, a process that could take months and would not resolve the current situation.

University of California system students thanked the legislators for the effort to maintain enrollment access for young people.

Others testified that California's public universities need to do a better job managing student enrollment and building enough on-campus housing.

"Additional students will put more pressure on the local housing market and increase rents for everybody, hitting low-income students and low-income non-student families the hardest," said Phil Bokovoy, president of Save Berkeley's Neighborhoods, the nonprofit group that filed the lawsuit that led to the enrollment freeze.

The events leading to the legislation began last year when Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman ordered the university to suspend construction of a housing and classroom project and to cap enrollment at its 2020-21 level of just over 42,000 students.

He sided with Bokovoy's group, which had sued the university, saying it had failed to examine the impact of its growth on noise, safety and housing as required under the California Environmental Quality Act.

The 1970 law requires state and local agencies to evaluate and disclose significant environmental effects of projects and to find ways to lessen those effects. It's aimed at protecting the environment, but critics have said the law is often used to delay projects and boost construction costs, even for environmentally beneficial projects.

UC Berkeley, like much of the rest of California, has an affordable housing problem resulting from decades of under-building.
On-campus housing at UC Berkeley is extremely limited and many students live off campus. Rents are expensive, especially for apartments closer to campus, while residents grumble over the added traffic, noise and housing costs brought by an increased student body.
___
Har reported from Marin County, California. KQED's Sara Hossaini contributed reporting to this story.

