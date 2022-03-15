Lawmakers Vote Unanimously to Lift UC Berkeley Enrollment Freeze

"So we can say yes, University of California or CSU or CCC you all better build more housing, however, we have to tell the communities also, because the housing crisis is all of our making, but it should not be on the backs of students alone," said Skinner.

In a statement, Cal Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ thanked legislators for their quick action and said the university remains committed to addressing the student housing crisis. Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, the group behind the lawsuit that prompted the freeze, says the ill-considered legislation harms more than helps Cal students, 10% of whom report experiencing homelessness. The bill now heads to the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for final approval.

The bill is retroactive, meaning that if Newsom signs it, all court decisions affecting enrollment — including the cap on UC Berkeley's new freshmen — would be unenforceable. The legislation would apply to all of California's public universities and colleges.

The prestigious public university announced last month it was being forced to reject 5,000 applicants this spring so UC Berkeley could enrollment by 3,000 students to comply with an Alameda County judge's ruling freezing student enrollment at 2020-21 levels. The university has since lowered the figure of applicants it plans to reject who would have been accepted to about 2,600.

The California Supreme Court declined to block the lower court's ruling in a decision earlier this month.