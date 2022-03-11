KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Sing a Song for Emilio Delgado

Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cartoon: Sesame Street characters singing "canta de cosas buenas no malas" next to funeral flowers with a banner that reads, "Emilio Delgado, 1940-2022."Emilio Delgado, an actor born in the California border town of Calexico who played Luis the handyman on Sesame Street for over 40 years, died on Thursday at the age of 81.

Delgado's Luis owned and operated the "Fix-It Shop" and helped bring diversity to television screens in a time when there just wasn't much of it.

Here's a heartwarming version of Delgado singing the classic Sesame Street song, "Sing," in Spanish, which includes the line, "Canta de cosas buenas, no malas,” or, "Sing of good things, not bad."

Sponsored