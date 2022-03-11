Sing a Song for Emilio Delgado

Emilio Delgado, an actor born in the California border town of Calexico who played Luis the handyman on Sesame Street for over 40 years, died on Thursday at the age of 81.

Delgado's Luis owned and operated the "Fix-It Shop" and helped bring diversity to television screens in a time when there just wasn't much of it.

Here's a heartwarming version of Delgado singing the classic Sesame Street song, "Sing," in Spanish, which includes the line, "Canta de cosas buenas, no malas,” or, "Sing of good things, not bad."