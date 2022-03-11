KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
NPR

The 2020 Census Significantly Undercounted Black People, Latinos and Native Americans

Hansi Lo Wang
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A woman holding a U.S. Census bag looks at her phone.
 (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The 2020 census continued a longstanding trend of undercounting Black people, Latinos and Native Americans, while overcounting people who identified as white (and not Latino) and Asian Americans, according to estimates from a report the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

Latinos — the second-fastest growing population in the country — were left out of the 2020 census at nearly three times the rate they were a decade earlier, during the last census.

Black people and Native Americans were also dramatically undercounted in 2020, at rates higher than in 2010.

Meanwhile, people who identified as white and not Latino were overcounted at nearly double the rate than they were in 2010. Asian Americans were also significantly overcounted. It's unclear how accurately the 2020 tally counted Pacific Islanders, the bureau said.

A chart showing undercounts and overcounts in the 2020 and 2010 census.

Sponsored

The long-awaited findings come from a follow-up survey the bureau conducted to measure the accuracy of the latest national headcount, which tallied 323.2 million people living in households on April 1, 2020, the official census date. That total population increased to 331.45 million after other groups, such as college students and people in prison, were included.

The bureau did not give an estimate of the total number of people it missed entirely in the 2020 count, but Thursday's report makes clear that those not counted were disproportionately people of color, most of them young. The census missed counting nearly 4.99 of every 100 Latinos, 3.3 of every 100 African Americans, and 5.64 of every 100 American Indians on reservations, the report found.

In contrast, it erroneously added 1.64 non-Latino whites for every hundred it counted, and 2.62 Asian Americans.

Those gaps have major implications, as the results of the decennial headcount are used to redistribute political representation and federal funding across the country for the next 10 years.

Disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and interference by former President Donald Trump's administration raised alarms about the increased risk of the once-a-decade tally missing swaths of the country's population. COVID-19 also caused multiple delays to the bureau's follow-up survey.

Related Coverage

Still, the bureau has said that it believes the census results are "fit to use" for reallocating each state's share of congressional seats and Electoral College votes, as well as redrawing voting districts.

"This is notable, given the unprecedented challenges of 2020," Robert L. Santos, the bureau’s director, said in a statement. "But the results also include some limitations — the 2020 census undercounted many of the same population groups we have historically undercounted, and it overcounted others."

Census numbers are also used to guide the distribution of an estimated $1.5 trillion each year in federal money to communities for health care, education, transportation and other public services. Some tribal, state and local officials are considering ways of challenging the results for potential corrections that would be factored into future funding decisions.

The report the bureau released on Thursday provided only a national-level look at the count's accuracy, and the agency said it is planning to release state-level metrics this summer.

"There are a lot more states for us to check and review and look through," said Timothy Kennel, assistant division chief for statistical methods, during a webinar before Thursday's release.

KQED's Matthew Green contributed additional reporting.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.