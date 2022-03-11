The 2020 Census Significantly Undercounted Black People, Latinos and Native Americans

The 2020 census continued a longstanding trend of undercounting Black people, Latinos and Native Americans, while overcounting people who identified as white (and not Latino) and Asian Americans, according to estimates from a report the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

Latinos — the second-fastest growing population in the country — were left out of the 2020 census at nearly three times the rate they were a decade earlier, during the last census.

Black people and Native Americans were also dramatically undercounted in 2020, at rates higher than in 2010.

Meanwhile, people who identified as white and not Latino were overcounted at nearly double the rate than they were in 2010. Asian Americans were also significantly overcounted. It's unclear how accurately the 2020 tally counted Pacific Islanders, the bureau said.