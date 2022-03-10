Black and Brown People Killed in Police Custody Are Often Diagnosed With 'Excited Delirium.' That’s Racism and Junk Science, Report Says

Angelo Quinto’s family called the police to assist with a mental health crisis Quinto was experiencing in December 2020. Responding officers knelt on the Antioch man’s back, pinning him to the ground for what his family said was about five minutes. Quinto passed out, then died three days later.

Public outrage ensued, and community members called for justice for Quinto and for consequences for the responding officers. But in August 2021, a forensic pathologist hired by Contra Costa County named excited delirium as the cause of death, and the death was ruled an accident.

Dr. Vanja Douglas, a neurologist for UCSF, has worked for years with patients who experience delirium, mostly older people. He said he had never heard of the term ‘excited delirium’ before reading the Physicians for Human Rights report.

Douglas said he was surprised to see delirium listed as a cause of death because it is a symptom of an underlying condition, not a condition in itself, and cannot be responsible for death. Instead, in a situation where a patient dies while delirious, the underlying condition would be the cause.

The Contra Costa County sheriff’s office, which houses the coroner’s office, directed questions from KQED about Angelo Quinto’s cause of death to the forensic pathologists involved who work as independent contractors for the county.

Dr. Ikechi Ogan, the pathologist who testified during a coroner’s inquest that ‘excited delirium’ caused Quinto’s death, could not be reached for comment.

The Physicians for Human Rights report specifically names Quinto’s as one of the cases where excited delirium is used to explain away excessive force and minimize accountability of law enforcement.

“Angelo Quinto, a Filipino-American Navy veteran, is one of many people, disproportionately people of color, whose deaths at the hands of police have been attributed to ‘excited delirium’ rather than to the conduct of law enforcement officers,” the report states.

Julia Sherwin is a civil rights attorney based in Oakland who co-authored the report after spending years researching how the term is used among law enforcement. She said police departments must learn how to more safely handle people in distress rather than using excited delirium to explain away unnecessary deaths that are really caused by the actions of officers.

“What's really important ... is the human impact that this junk science has,” Sherwin said. “These are people who are suffering, who came into contact with law enforcement for one reason or another, and now they’ve been ripped from their families.”

Sherwin said restraints seemed to be one of the most common factors in deaths under police custody that were later ruled to be caused by excited delirium, and implored police departments to focus on de-escalation training rather than resorting to force.

When encountering an emotionally disturbed person, Sherwin said officers should make sure they are “not going hands-on with the person, not threatening them, they’re giving the person time to calm down… if they have to prone them out for handcuffing, good training would say turn them on their side or sit them up right away so they can breathe.”