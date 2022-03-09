Fill 'Er Up...and Up...and Up...and Up

As the price of a gallon of gas surges in the Bay Area and beyond, bikes and public transit look pretty good right about now.

The war in Ukraine has led the price of oil to skyrocket, and after President Joe Biden announced an embargo on Russian petroleum, prices rose even further.

At his annual State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a gas tax rebate that would reduce some of the financial pain for consumers.

Newsom is facing the same conundrum as Biden: make gasoline cheaper while simultaneously fighting climate change.

Time to tune up the bike . . .