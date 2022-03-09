GM Plans to Test Using Electric Vehicles As a Power Backup for Homes

As climate change drives conversation about energy efficiency, General Motors and Pacific Gas & Electric are planning to test the use of electric vehicles as a backup power source for homes.

The pilot, which comes as car companies are funneling money into battery-powered cars, aims to test the home-powering idea by this summer. The program will take place in the electric company's service area, which includes Northern and Central California, and aims to support the state's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The crux of the initiative is bidirectional charging, which would allow the vehicle to pull power from the grid and to supply power to something else — in this case, a home.