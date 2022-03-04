From Family Separation to Financial Separation

Soon after right-wing media outlets slammed potential payouts to migrant families that had been separated under Trump, the Biden administration withdrew from settlement talks with immigrant advocates.

President Joe Biden was known for saying, "this is not who we are" when he correctly excoriated the Trump administration's family separation policy.

When talking about asylum-seeking families who were tortured by the U.S. government during Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, Biden more recently said, "you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what."

Unfortunately, it looks like that compensation isn't happening anytime soon.