'I'm Devastated': Bay Area Ukrainians React to Russian Invasion of Their Homeland

"I am in contact with friends in Ukraine and also in Moscow. And these people are, you know, suffering right now," added Rozovsky, who said he's been glued to the TV and internet for the past 24 hours, trying to decipher fact from fiction. "But their spirit is amazing. They want to fight and they're prepared to defend. Even if Putin occupies the country, the resistance will continue. That's what I'm hearing. So that gives me hope."

Rozovsky, a retired tech worker, predicted Russia would seize Kyiv, and replace the government with one more friendly to Russian interests — an outcome that a senior U.S. defense official on Thursday agreed was likely.

"I'm hoping that President Zelenskyy can escape and maybe form a government in exile," Rozovsky said. "That probably counts as the best scenario at this point."

From the U.S. to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears about the shape of Europe to come — prompting NATO to strengthen its eastern flank.

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts, and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom," Zelenskyy tweeted. He earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law, while pleading for international support.

In Washington, President Biden on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his actions.

North Bay Democratic Congress member John Garamendi, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and had just returned from a meeting in Europe Wednesday night with military allies, said 30 members of NATO showed support for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Garamendi accused Putin of starting "a tragic new chapter in European history."

But Rozovsky said the sanctions imposed don't go far enough.

"Putin only understands strength, and I don't see enough strength from the United States and from NATO. This is not enough for Putin to understand," he said, calling for financial sanctions that hit Putin's personal fortune.

"I understand the U.S. isn’t going to send troops. That's out of the question. But there are much more severe sanctions," he added. "Biden could have done a lot more."

Rozovsky said the current situation ominously hearkens back to what he imagines his grandparents experienced at the beginning of World War II.

"I'm really, really distraught," he said. "It's my native country, you know, and the people who are still there, I'm thinking I could have been in their shoes."