Latinos in La Misión: A Story of Resistance and Community

After World War II, there was a housing crisis. Soldiers returning from war needed places to live and there wasn’t enough housing. Housing developers built large tracts of homes on the west side of San Francisco, in places like the Sunset District and Daly City.

Many people who had been living in the Mission moved to these newly built neighborhoods. Latinx families, on the other hand, did not have the same opportunity. Redlining prevented them from buying in many places and racist lending policies made it difficult for them to get the low interest loans that white borrowers received. 'The Irish and other White ethnic groups moved from the Mission and then Latinos came to the Mission,' said Cordova.

The final factor pushing San Francisco’s Latinx residents into the Mission was the Broadway Tunnel. Its construction forced Latinx business owners to relocate their shops. Important businesses like Casa Sanchez tortilla chips – still a thriving business today – had to move.

When the Mission became a Barrio (1960-1970s)

As Latinx folks were moving to the Mission and forming a community, they were watching another community in San Francisco be destroyed. San Francisco City Hall had a thirst for “urban renewal, “ the practice of tearing down so-called “slums” to make way for new development.

'Quite candidly, they lied to the African-American community,' said Roberto Hernandez, who was born and raised in the Mission, and remembers the destruction of a vibrant African American community.

Though the city had promised Fillmore residents they could move back after the neighborhood was rebuilt, it didn’t work out that way. High cost condominiums and studio spaces were built in the neighborhood, and homes owned by Black families were destroyed. Black residents either couldn’t afford to move back, or had moved on with their lives. The Fillmore was never the same.

In the mid-60s, textile factories were leaving the Mission for Asia or Latin America where labor was cheaper. That exodus left the Mission spotted with empty lots and buildings. The city’s redevelopment agency targeted it for “improvement."

The city had a plan to introduce two BART stations along Mission Street. They planned to build massive high rises with housing and offices and a plaza for commercial use. This urban renewal plan was a red flag to Mission residents who didn’t want to see what happened in the Fillmore happen to them. Residents began organizing to fight the city.

The Mission Coalition Organization helped organize the community into “block clubs,” ready to mobilize with a word from their block captains. The block clubs became the foundation of a larger movement for Mission residents to decide what support their community needed and how to work together to get it.

'It was a beautiful time to see how well-organized the whole neighborhood [was],' Hernandez said. 'I felt like it was like Godzilla vs. Bambi because of the power that their redevelopment had at the time was to come in and literally wipe out communities.'

Bay Curious is a podcast that answers your questions about the Bay Area. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, NPR One or your favorite podcast platform.

This form of organizing was a huge success. It brought the community together and got everyone involved. And the Mission community needed that unity to fight the city over the redevelopment plan. Ultimately, the Mayor at the time, Joe Alioto, gave into their sustained protests. Instead, he listened to the Mission organizers who had their own ideas about what would help revitalize the community and support its residents. Winning the fight not only saved the Mission from redevelopment, it solidified a feeling of unity among residents proudly displaying their cultural identities.

The Mission of Now

Two BART stations were built in the Mission and homes and businesses were destroyed to make room for the 16th and 24th street stations. A McDonalds opened up at the corner of Mission and 24th; but a majority of the Mission survived.

'It's even more meaningful because knowing what we as a community were able to stop,' Hernandez said, remembering the destruction of the Fillmore District. 'And unfortunately, when we look today at how it wiped out the African-American community, we would have been wiped out.'

The residents of the Mission had pushed for the right to decide what happened in their community and won. That power carried them forward as they developed plans to invest in the well being of its people.

The neighborhood also got federal funding through the Model Cities Program, which helped support the projects they’d outlined to city leaders. They used the funding for employment, education, legal and housing services. Important Mission organizations still working to support the community like the Mission Hiring Hall and the Mission Housing Development Corporation got their start.

After winning the redevelopment fight, the Mission has continued to grow and change. New immigrants arrived, notably Salvadorans and Nicarguans who were fleeing wars at home. Organizers like Hernandez created public celebrations of Latinx identity that brought neighbors from different backgrounds together to celebrate their unique identities. Cinco de Mayo, Carnival, and Fiesta de las Americas all bring the city to the Mission in celebration.

When I travel to the Mission District today, and I walk up the BART stairs, I’m grateful for my elders who fought to preserve this community. I love when I catch a glimpse of a low rider, or hear snippets of cumbia music floating out from the shops. The smells, the colors, the sound of Spanish being spoken, this is where I can express my Latinidad proudly. This is the Mission to me.

But even this version isn’t safe. The Mission District is changing, Hernandez said, and it’s time to get organized once again in defense of home. For now, this barrio still stands, strong and loud.