As State Begins Relaxing Mask Guidelines, Schools Wonder When it Will be Their Turn

State Will Issue Updated Masking Guidelines For Schools in Two Weeks

While masking requirements will be lifted for most settings in California starting February 16th, schools aren't one of them – yet. This has school staff, healthcare officials, and others debating when the time is right to unmask

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

Roseville School District Defies State Mask Mandate

The Roseville Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees voted last week to make face coverings optional.

Newsom Gets Mixed Review in Recent Poll

According to a new Berkeley IGS poll, Governor Newsom's response to crime and homelessness got especially poor reviews, but it wasn't all bad news. Two-thirds of voters thought the pandemic is improving.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

San Francisco Police Department Accused of Using DNA From Sexual Assault to Convict Victim of Separate Crime

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says San Francisco Police store DNA evidence of victims of sexual assaults, and routinely check that DNA for links to other crimes. Sexual violence prevention advocates are calling for an immediate end to the practice.

Antitrust Bills Target Big Tech

Over a dozen bills primarily targeting Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta are being discussed in Washington D.C. One big issue is how the companies use their users' personal data.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Undocumented Women in California Earn Half as Much as White Male Counterparts

A new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute says that undocumented women in California earn 49 cents to every dollar made by white men.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED