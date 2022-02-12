Baked-In Messaging: How a Mother-Daughter Duo in Oakland's Chinatown Express Themselves Through Fortune Cookies

To commemorate the Year of the Tiger — Jiamin’s birth-year animal — the bakery is making some of its cookies with chocolate tiger stripes, or with 虎 — the Chinese character for tiger — stenciled in gold.

“The tiger represents ambition,” Alicia explained. “It represents courage, strength, nobility and tenacity. So it really reminds me of my mom because she’s a very determined, fearless woman who is very protective of her family.”

Jiamin moved with her family from Guangdong, China, to Oakland in 1999. She raised Alicia in the city's Chinatown, not far from the bakery, which they did not yet own. In fact, one of Alicia’s fondest memories is munching on the broken fortune cookies — sold for $2 a bag — that her mom would buy for her as an after-school treat.

When the bakery's previous owner was on the verge of shutting it down, in 2016, Alicia says her mom decided to buy it.

"My mom had never run a business before, but she's worked her whole life and she knew if she wanted to do something bigger, she needed to take a chance on something,” Alicia said. “And being familiar with the factory and seeing that the machines were relatively simple, she thought it was enough that she could do it herself if she put in a lot of work.”

Running the bakery posed a number of initial challenges. For one, much of the equipment had to be repaired and the facility needed a renovation. Furthermore, Jiamin had no experience operating a business and spoke hardly any English. But with the help of her daughter, she was able to keep the bakery afloat.

“My mom kept calling me day after day, asking me for help,” said Alicia, who at the time was in college in Boston, studying biology on a pre-med track. “Every time she [called], I had to drop everything I was doing … and help her.”

After Alicia graduated from college that year, she decided to move back to Oakland and help her mom run the factory, ultimately taking on a leadership role and working there full time. Today, the business is thriving, churning out thousands of cookies a day, and filling special orders for everything from baby showers and gender-reveal parties to wedding proposals.

When Black Lives Matter protests filled the streets of Oakland in 2020, the bakery showed its support by stenciling “BLM” in gold on its cookies and including quotes inside from civil rights leaders in place of the usual fortune notes.

“It wasn't until I started making fortune cookies for charity events, for nonprofits, for social justice movements, that I finally feel like I found some sort of purpose, because I was able to do a little bit of good in the world via fortune cookies,” Alicia said.

At the time, Alicia said she noticed her parents and other community members initially associated vandalism in Chinatown with the social justice movement.