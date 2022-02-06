'What's the End Goal?': A Group of Mothers Protest Drug Use at the Tenderloin Linkage Center

The mothers who organized the protest have all been impacted by the drug epidemic, and say they support the center but they believe allowing for drug use will make it more difficult for people to get help. People have been using drugs on the Linkage Center property in a fenced off area outside the building and have not been asked to leave.

"I think linking people to services is great and it's way past time," said Gina McDonald, a former heroin user whose daughter is in treatment for addiction. "If you want to open a safe consumption site, don't do it here. You don't offer services and allow open air drug dealing in the same place. What's the end goal?"

About a dozen people also arrived as part of a counter-protest in an effort to show support for the Linkage Center, which they said has been effective at offering people the services they need.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding a hearing over the emergency declaration that fast-tracked this site and sparked a debate over how to best address drug dealing and addiction.

Jacqui Berlinn is one of the organizers of the protest and founders of the group Mothers Against Drug Deaths. Her son, Corey, lives on the streets of San Francisco and is addicted to fentanyl. She says when she heard about the Linkage Center, she was excited that her son might have a safe space to go and get some help.

But then when she learned people were using drugs at the site, she said, her heart dropped.

"I know that my son will say it's just more of the same," she said. "It's just what the city's been doing, enabling and encouraging. They're not serious about helping them get well."

Berlinn said that Corey did drop by the site, but left when he saw people in the fenced off area outside the building using drugs.

"My hope was that it was going to be a safe space for him just to have thirty minutes, sixty minutes, two hours free of drugs in his face," she said.

Laura Thomas, the director of harm reduction policy at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, came to the Linkage Center because she said it's important to support evidence-based practices like harm reduction. The idea of low barriers to service and "meeting people where they're at" is a core harm reduction practice.

"Treating people with dignity and respect is more of a value issue than an evidence issue, but the evidence backs that up," she said. When you meet people where they're at, people are able to make positive steps she added. "The Linkage Center is being effective at connecting people to services, whether that's showers or laundry or housing or substance use treatment."

Thomas worried that because of the protest and the increased police presence, less people were showing up for services. Few people entered the site during the protest.