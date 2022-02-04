Not in My (Mountain Lion's) Backyard

Mountain lions are why the planning department of Woodside — a town of multimillion-dollar homes set among redwood trees — said it cannot comply with a state law designed to increase housing stock.

Well, it's worth a try.

The recently enacted SB 9, which allows multiple dwellings on lots that were previously zoned for single-family homes, isn't going over so well in certain neighborhoods.

Woodside's planning department argues that since the entire town is in mountain lion habitat — and since the big cats may be listed as endangered in this part of California — the wealthy enclave just can't help with the state's housing crunch.

Look, I love mountain lions as much as the next person. The idea that we live in an area where we are not always at the top of the food chain is thrilling to me.

Woodside's newfound love of mountain lions is really all about throwing a wrench into statewide attempts to increase the housing supply amid a crisis that has squeezed thousands of people out of California ... and thousands more onto our streets.

Look on the bright side, Woodside. Most of us won't even be able to afford an in-law unit in your town anyway.