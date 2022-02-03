From Credit Scores to Job Applications: California's Reparations Task Force Looks to Algorithms

Discrimination in technology was featured at the January meetings of California’s Reparations Task Force, a nine-member body assigned the daunting job of conducting public meetings to study and develop reparation proposals for Black Californians. The task force, established by AB 3121, held meetings on Jan. 27 and 28 focused on public health and eligibility, in addition to technology.

As part of their scope of work, the task force is examining discriminatory practices in the public and private sectors, such as redlining and predatory lending, from 1868 to the present.

The expert technology panel included Yeshimabeit Milner, co-founder of Data for Black Lives, a organization that seeks to use data science to improve the lives of Black people; Vinhcent Le and Debra Gore-Mann from The Greenlining Institute, an Oakland-based public policy and advocacy group focused on the economic empowerment of people of color; and Safiya U. Noble, a MacArthur Foundation Fellow and professor of gender studies and African American studies at UCLA.

There are many ways the technology industry perpetuates the wealth gap, the experts told the task force. But, as Le and Gore-Mann said, harnessing technology may also be used as a reinvestment tool.

Before testifying about racism and discrimination in the tech industry, Noble, the author of “Algorithms of Oppression,” shared an anecdote about her family.

“I'm a descendant of enslaved Black Americans,” she said. “My paternal grandmother was born into sharecropping, and she and my grandfather bought many of our relatives out of this de facto system of slavery in Mississippi.”

Noble spoke about how algorithms used in criminal justice, resource allocation and surveillance can often lead to disparate outcomes for Black people.