Not Everything About Fast Food Is Fast

While the state Assembly passed a bill on Monday that would establish a council to regulate the fast food industry, thousands of victims of wage theft continue to wait for the money they're owed.

Though many different businesses stiff their workers, the fast food industry is notorious for not paying its employees for overtime and meal or rest breaks as required by law.

A restaurant group that owned several Burger King franchises in San Francisco is on the hook for around $2 million in wage theft.

Unfortunately, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office, which is tasked with distributing restitution to victims of wage theft, seems to be about as efficient as a snail towing a glacier.

The people who can least afford to go without their wages are suffering thanks to greedy corporations and an overwhelmed state agency.