How Right Is Right?

A right-wing militia in Shasta County targeted a Republican county supervisor with a recall election — set to take place on Tuesday.

District 2 County Supervisor Leonard Moty, a Republican, has drawn the ire of local militia members, who initiated the recall effort.

Their complaint? Moty and other supervisors didn't do enough to resist statewide mask mandates and other efforts to control the pandemic.

Of course not everyone who supports the recall is a member of a militia.

But in a county where Donald Trump won 65% of the 2020 presidential vote, a recall effort led by anti-vax, anti-government militia guys who like to play cowboy was able to gain traction.

I sure hope there are enough reasonable Republicans remaining in Shasta County to beat back the recall effort.

But I'm not holding my vaccinated and boosted breath.