Member Story: Jeri Opalk - Leadership Circle Ambassador Member

Broken car radio presets serendipitously led Jeri Opalk to KQED.

We hope these comics inspire you to share your KQED Origin Stories with us in return. Please tell us the effect public media has had on your life or how you found your way to the KQED community. Our creative team might choose to transform your submission into a comic. In order to participate, please send in your submission via this form or post your story to social media using the hashtag #KQEDOriginStories by Friday, February 25, 2022.

Transcript of Comic Strip

Jeri is speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Jeri Opalk - Leadership Circle Ambassador Member

I am the best-informed person I know.

Panel 2: I started listening to KQED by accident.

Panel 3: The radio pre-sets on my old car stopped working . . .

Panel 4: . . . and the first station I manually tuned to was 88.5.

Panel 5: The moment I heard Michael Krasny on Forum, I was hooked.