Transcript of Comic Strip

Saul is speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Saul Gonzalez - Co-host, The California Report

My mother, Rose, raised me as a single parent and money could often be very tight, even for essentials.

Panel 2: No matter how much we struggled, she always made sure we had enough in our family budget for newspapers and magazines.

Panel 3: She invested in a small shortwave radio so we could listen to the BBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Company and even Radio Moscow.

Panel 4: She wanted to expose us to different viewpoints, and she knew at its best, journalism is a kind of empathy device that puts you in the shoes of others.

Panel 5: There isn't a day that goes by where I don't my mom silent thanks for making me curious and showing me how journalism can help me put that curiosity to good use.