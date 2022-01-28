Transcript of Comic Strip

Sasha speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Sasha Khokha - Host, The California Report Magazine

I grew up in a family of storytellers.

Panel 2: My grandfather and father would share vivid stories about life in India, about their journey as refugees after the partition of India and Pakistan. My dad later immigrated to the U.S., met my mom and moved to L.A.

Panel 3: In high school, I traveled to India and Pakistan and wrote an article for my school newspaper about meeting a girl my age who was asking for money on the street, a baby on her hip.

Panel 4: A parent at my school who was a journalist, encouraged me to pursue writing . . .

Panel 5: . . . and ask deeper questions about poverty, caste and the systems that made that girl's life so different from my own.

Panel 6: Questions about migration and identity have always been at the heart of the stories I like to tell about California. Hearing the voices of people who are the authorities on their own lived experiences can change hearts and minds, and help spark systemic change.