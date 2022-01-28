KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Sasha Khokha - Host, The California Report Magazine

Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A trip to India and Pakistan during high school led Sasha Khokha to ask deeper questions about identity and political systems.

We hope these comics inspire you to share your KQED Origin Stories with us in return. Please tell us the effect public media has had on your life or how you found your way to the KQED community. Our creative team might choose to transform your submission into a comic. In order to participate, please send in your submission via this form or post your story to social media using the hashtag #KQEDOriginStories by Friday, February 25, 2022.

Sponsored

Transcript of Comic Strip

Sasha speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Sasha Khokha - Host, The California Report Magazine

I grew up in a family of storytellers.

Panel 2: My grandfather and father would share vivid stories about life in India, about their journey as refugees after the partition of India and Pakistan. My dad later immigrated to the U.S., met my mom and moved to L.A.

Panel 3: In high school, I traveled to India and Pakistan and wrote an article for my school newspaper about meeting a girl my age who was asking for money on the street, a baby on her hip.

Panel 4: A parent at my school who was a journalist, encouraged me to pursue writing . . .

Panel 5: . . . and ask deeper questions about poverty, caste and the systems that made that girl's life so different from my own.

Panel 6: Questions about migration and identity have always been at the heart of the stories I like to tell about California. Hearing the voices of people who are the authorities on their own lived experiences can change hearts and minds, and help spark systemic change.