Transcript of Comic Strip

Scott is speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Scott Shafer - KQED News Reporter & Co-host, Political Breakdown

Politics and news have always been a part of my DNA.

Panel 2: Every Sunday I'd watch Meet the Press with my father, an immigrant from Poland.

Panel 3: By the age 10, my best friend and I decided to conduct an opinion poll of the 1968 presidential candidates.

Panel 4: Later in college I began volunteering at the radio station spinning records. Over time, I learned to combine my love for radio, politics and asking questions.

Panel 5: Eventually, I started hosting The California Report at KQED in 1998.

Panel 6: I love unlocking people's stories. If I can use this medium to help someone learns something that moves them, I feel I've done my job.