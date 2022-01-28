KQED is a proud member of
Marisa Lagos - Political Correspondent & Co-Host, Political Breakdown

Marisa Lagos recounts an early formative experience that made her understand the deep responsibility that journalists have to serve those who feel powerless.

KQED Origin Stories

Transcript of Comic Strip

Marisa is speaking in all the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Marisa Lagos - Political Correspondent & Co-Host, Political Breakdown

When I was a senior in high school, a friend was murdered.

Panel 2: A local TV reporter came over and spent an hour talking to a group of her friends about her life and legacy . . .

Panel 3: . . . then only ended up running a short comment from one of us about the man who killed her.

Panel 4: I already wanted to go into journalism because of my love for writing, passion for politics and belief that a strong press is a cornerstone of democracy . . .

Panel 5: . . .but that experience also made me understand the deep responsibility journalists have to bear witness to pain and to give voice to people who feel powerless.

Panel 6: It's a lesson I will never, ever forget.