Transcript of Comic Strip

Marisa is speaking in all the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Marisa Lagos - Political Correspondent & Co-Host, Political Breakdown

When I was a senior in high school, a friend was murdered.

Panel 2: A local TV reporter came over and spent an hour talking to a group of her friends about her life and legacy . . .

Panel 3: . . . then only ended up running a short comment from one of us about the man who killed her.

Panel 4: I already wanted to go into journalism because of my love for writing, passion for politics and belief that a strong press is a cornerstone of democracy . . .

Panel 5: . . .but that experience also made me understand the deep responsibility journalists have to bear witness to pain and to give voice to people who feel powerless.

Panel 6: It's a lesson I will never, ever forget.