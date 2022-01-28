California School Districts Move to Improve Pay, Working Conditions to Ease Teacher Shortage

A severe teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic has prompted a growing number of California school districts to increase teacher pay, develop new hiring strategies and reduce teachers’ workloads by hiring more support staff, according to a report by the Learning Policy Institute, a nonprofit education research organization.

The move comes as officials in districts across the state scramble to fill classroom positions this school year, particularly in traditionally hard-to-staff subjects and areas like mathematics, science and special education, according to the report.

The report is based on a survey of officials from 12 large and small districts throughout California — including those in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as several rural districts — that collectively enroll roughly one out of every six K-12 student in the state.

Two-thirds of the districts surveyed reported they have had more teacher vacancies than usual this school year and were having a harder time finding teachers to hire — despite an influx or additional state and federal funding.

The teacher shortage is due in part to recent higher-than-average rates of teacher resignations and retirements — largely a result of burnout. In one large district, retirements in 2020-21 increased by 25% over the 2018-19 school year, and leaves of absences increased by 50%.