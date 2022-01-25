COVID-Positive Employees at Some California Nursing Homes Continue to Work Amid Critical Staffing Shortages

Skilled nursing facilities provide 24-hour medical care for sick residents who require constant monitoring or rehabilitation. Other long-term care facilities, such as assisted-living and memory-care centers, as well as some retirement homes, are for residents who need help with some daily activities.

Even before the pandemic, most long-term care facilities struggled to hire enough staff, like certified nursing assistants and registered nurses, who often work very demanding jobs for minimal pay. But the last two years have stretched many of these facilities to their breaking points. Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of long-term care workers have left their jobs, more than in any other health care sector, according to the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living.

Staff shortages are also directly impacting capacity at these facilities. Before the pandemic, most nursing homes in California operated at about 88% capacity. Now that’s down to 70 to 75%, Enright said.

Enright said the association has heard of some long-term care facilities relying on COVID-19-positive employees during this surge, but she said there’s no way of telling how many of them are actually caring for patients.

Staff shortages vs. sick workers

Omicron has been a nightmare for families of residents, too.

Two weeks ago, Miriam Raftery’s 91-year-old mother, Mary, contracted COVID-19 in her La Mesa memory-care facility. She’s now in an isolation room by herself, and Raftery said she isn’t allowed to visit her.

“It is scary. They say dry cough, but who knows. At 91, she’s very frail. It’s frightening,” Raftery said.

What frightens Raftery even more, however, is Mary being left alone in isolation. During last winter’s surge, most long-term care facilities implemented strict lockdown measures.

“When she was in that first place, she would just cry. They’d let me have window visits. She couldn’t really hear me very well, but she would just cry and plead with me to take her home. She didn’t understand what was happening,” Raftery said.

Now, with her mom confined to an isolation room, Raftery is concerned she will get depressed again or, worse, injure herself.

Mary has dementia and is considered a high-fall risk — she forgets that she can’t walk unassisted, Raftery said, who grew so concerned about her falling that she hired a private caregiver to sit with her for eight hours a day.

“I felt like I had no choice,” Raftery said. “It’s costing me $5,500 to do this for her, but given her history of serious falls and winding up in hospital multiple times from falling out of bed at these other places, you know, when she was left unattended during the day.”

Raftery said Mary already has experienced the consequences of understaffed facilities. She’s been in four homes in the San Diego area since February, moving each time Raftery discovered possible signs of neglect. When Raftery questioned those facilities about why no one was monitoring her mother, she said she was told there wasn’t enough staff to do so.

“The facilities she’s been in, they were all losing people because certain people didn’t want to get vaccinated or they were just fed up,” Raftery said.

Families and advocates say staffing shortages caused by the omicron wave are a Catch-22: Sick workers risk spreading the disease to elderly and vulnerable residents, but understaffing leads to neglect and inadequate care.

“I get why (the state health department) has opened the doors to asymptomatic workers, but it’s still highly transmissible, whether we’re asymptomatic or not, whether we’re vaccinated or not, right? So it’s a scary proposition,” said Maitely Weismann, co-founder of the Essential Caregivers Coalition.