Wildfire Along Big Sur Forces Evacuations

Strong winds pushed a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains above Big Sur to the sea, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway.

The fire prompted officials to close Highway 1 from Andrew Molera State Park to the Granite Canyon Bridge.

The fire broke out Friday night in a steep canyon. Fanned by wind gusts of up to 50 mph, it quickly burned at least 2.3 square miles of brush and redwood trees, said Cecile Juliette, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“The fire lined up with the wind and the terrain and that gave the fire a lot of energy to make a big run,” she said Saturday.

Now dubbed the Colorado Fire, it's 20% contained and burning 1,050 acres, as of Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire.