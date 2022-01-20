If you want to help people who have been affected by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano and tsunami in Tonga, you haven't missed the boat.

Two ships will soon leave the Port of Oakland. Here's how to donate relief supplies like water, nonperishable foods and KN95 masks.

It's not often we're asked to donate tangible aid that will be delivered halfway across the globe; cash donations are usually preferred.

But in this case, that nonperishable food or box of face masks you drop off at 2525 Mandela Parkway, Suite 1 in Oakland by Feb. 2 or Feb. 5 — depending on the ship — will sail across the ocean and arrive in Tonga four or five weeks later.

Bon voyage!