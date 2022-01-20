Omicron Means Ambulances Are Waiting Hours to Get Patients Inside Hospitals

Dr. Clayton Kazan, medical director at the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said hospital challenges shouldn't stymie the 911 system intended for the most critical emergencies. He said the system isn't sustainable and is even more strained under the pandemic. Hospitals should be held accountable for stalling, and not all patients should be sent to hospitals for triage, he said.

"We're in a disaster. It's been going on for two years. It's a slow-rolling disaster," Kazan said during the hearing of the Assembly Committee on Emergency Management in Sacramento. "It's the equivalent of a plane crash every couple of days in my county alone, but every day we still have critical patients waiting for an ambulance at the scene of their emergency."

While delays have long plagued the relationship between ambulances and hospitals in California, the problem has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. California is seeing a rise in hospitalizations following a spike in omicron variant infections that began late last month. More than 15,000 people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday — an increase of 89% from two weeks ago.

There have been some signs that infections could be slowing in the state of nearly 40 million people, such as sewage testing in Northern California that showed less prevalence of the virus. But health officials have said hospitalizations likely won't peak until the end of the month, and hospitals are bracing for even more strain as their own workers also have been sidelined by coronavirus infections.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, but early studies show it is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.