Watching & Waiting...

With rapid COVID-19 antigen tests currently in short supply, the Biden administration launched a program on Tuesday that allows you to order 4 free at-home test kits that will be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Never mind that this is something that should have been done within the first month that COVID-19 tests existed and that four tests per household is a tiny drop in the bucket of what is needed — still, more tests are clearly better than fewer tests.

And don't get me started on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a deep-pocketed supporter of the former COVID denier-in-chief, Donald Trump.

I just hope DeJoy's much-maligned cost-cutting measures don't include delaying delivery of at-home test kits.