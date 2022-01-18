Stressed-Out Parents Divided Over Sending Children Back to School Amid Omicron Surge

As the highly contagious omicron variant sweeps through the state and a new wave of schools shut down due to outbreaks and staff shortages, many parents are feeling conflicted about sending their children back to school after winter break. The timing coincides with what may be the peak of the latest surge, as the infection count climbs and test kits and child-size masks are hard to come by, all of which puts more strain on frazzled parents.

“As a parent, I’m part of a community and an ecosystem where all of us are struggling right now,” said Janelle Scott, an Oakland mother of two children in their early teens. “Like a lot of parents, I can tell I’m nervous by how hard I’ve been clenching my jaw. The excruciating parental calculations of what is safe during this surge for teenagers who want and need to be with friends are exhausting.”

Some are most worried about schools shuttering again, fearful of remote learning, which led to emotional damage and learning loss for many families. Others, particularly those with children too young to be vaccinated, are keeping their children at home out of caution.

“We are afraid of sending our son back to his preschool,” said Amie Zheng, a Menlo Park mother of two who is keeping her 3-year-old son at home for now. “We feel health is the most important thing in our family. Mainly because we have a 6-month-old baby at home.”

The piercing uncertainty of the situation leaves many parents confused about how to proceed and what is safest for their children. The constant risk assessment can be draining.

“I would say we are worried about all of it,” said Qasim Ali, a father of two girls, ages 8 and 11, in Redwood City. “It’s a hard choice to make, but if I had to choose one thing I’m most worried about since both girls are thankfully vaccinated, I’d say we are most concerned about schools closing again.”

Many parents say they have been run ragged by navigating the ongoing volatility of the situation.

“It’s so frustrating. It’s been two years of this,” said Katharine Fitzpatrick, a mother of three who lives in San Diego County. “You reach a point of fatigue.”

Down to her last at-home test kit, she is scrambling to find more and take all necessary precautions with her three small children, ages 6, 5 and 3. However, even though her 3-year-old is too young to be vaccinated, Fitzpatrick remains committed to in-person learning.

“I know we need to be vigilant,” she said, “but at this point, I’m more worried about school shutting down than about anything else.”

Some parents feel strongly that safety measures have not been rigorous enough at school. Some have even switched their children from public to private schools as a result. Others are hoping that enhanced safety protocols will become more widespread as the public health crisis drags on.