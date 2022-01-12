Stay in School ... Please

Amid staff shortages and student absences, schools and families in the Bay Area are struggling to adapt as the surge of omicron cases continues.

Fortunately we live in a region that has a relatively high COVID-19 vaccination rate, so even though the variant is spreading rapidly, that isn't translating to intubations and deaths like we've seen at previous points in the pandemic.

It appears that most schools in the Bay Area and across California are determined to keep in-person learning going — although I am definitely having Zoom and remote-learning pod flashbacks.

Thanks to vaccines and face masks, it looks like kids will be able to keep learning in their classrooms.

Fingers crossed ...