Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Stay in School ... Please

Mark Fiore
Cartoon: masked school kids in front of upwardly sloping red lines on graphs. The first says, "omicron cases," the next one says, "cases of zoom flashback," followed by "fear of closing classrooms," "appreciation of in-person school" and "prayers to keep school open."Amid staff shortages and student absences, schools and families in the Bay Area are struggling to adapt as the surge of omicron cases continues.

Fortunately we live in a region that has a relatively high COVID-19 vaccination rate, so even though the variant is spreading rapidly, that isn't translating to intubations and deaths like we've seen at previous points in the pandemic.

It appears that most schools in the Bay Area and across California are determined to keep in-person learning going — although I am definitely having Zoom and remote-learning pod flashbacks.

Thanks to vaccines and face masks, it looks like kids will be able to keep learning in their classrooms.

Fingers crossed ...

