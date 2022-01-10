The Two-and-a-Half-Legged Stool

With COVID testing hard to come by, the budget proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom released today includes $1.2 billion to expand capacity at testing sites and distribute rapid tests across the state.

I still cannot believe that we are struggling to distribute rapid antigen tests and provide access to PCR testing this late in the game.

From supply shortages to price gouging, I'm beginning to suspect that capitalism may not be the best means for ending a deadly pandemic.

Let's hope Newsom's proposal makes it easier for people to get tested. In the meantime, here are some suggestions for finding a COVID test in the Bay Area.