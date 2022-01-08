Fewer Than 40% of Californians Have Gotten a Booster in Most Counties — And It's Not About Availability

State and federal recommendations for booster shots have changed several times, making them difficult for the public to follow. Current guidance advises a booster for all adults, while children as young as 12 can only get an additional Pfizer shot. Immunocompromised children as young as 5 also are eligible for another Pfizer dose.

Studies show an additional dose can double protection against infection and is highly effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization even against the omicron variant, said UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford.

“Run, don’t walk, to go get your boosters,” Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

Most older adults throughout the state have listened to the advice: Nearly 64% have been boosted. In Marin County, as many as 80% of those 65 and older have been boosted, and only four counties have boosted fewer than half of their older populations.





But for younger Californians, getting an additional dose is far less common. Only 47% of those age 50-64 have been boosted. Forty-four counties have boosted fewer than half their populations in this age group.

“The case spikes are being driven by the unvaccinated, which are 25 to 45 years old, largely,” Rutherford said. “That’s where we’re seeing the majority of cases, and that’s where the majority of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated people are.”

Unlike early in the pandemic when vaccines were limited, the slow booster uptake has little to do with availability. “There’s a very robust supply,” said Imperial County Health Officer Munday.

According to the state health department, California's stockpile currently has 5.6 million available doses — a 39-day supply. MyTurn, the state’s vaccination portal, recently added booster appointments for children age 12-15.

“Omicron is here. We can’t abandon the tools that have allowed California to be one of the safest states throughout the pandemic. Those are vaccines and boosters,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during an update Wednesday.

Total hospitalizations are approaching 51,000 people, a number just shy of the peak capacity reached during last winter’s surge. Approximately 8,000 of those patients represent COVID-19 cases.

“To those who haven’t been vaccinated at all: Get your vaccine as quickly as you can. And those who have been vaccinated but haven’t been boosted, please consider getting boosted,” Ghaly said.