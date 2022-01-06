Bill Would Revoke Non-Profit Status for Anti-Democracy Groups

On the first anniversary of the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol, State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has introduced a bill to punish groups that support or actively pursue the undermining of democratic elections.

Senate Bill 834 would allow the State Franchise Tax Board to suspend or deny tax-exempt status for any non-profit registered in or outside California that engages in such efforts.

"They're raising money on efforts to overthrow our democracy, and we don't need to give them tax-exempt status," Wiener told KQED.

Wiener notes that California is a donor-rich environment – not just for liberal Democrats, but also for Republicans and non-profits supporting conservative or even extreme right-wing causes.

"There is a whole ecosystem of non-profits that have promoted the Jan. 6th insurrection that have been profiting off of it," Wiener said.