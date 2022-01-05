January 6, Again ...

In the wake of last year's January 6 insurrection, Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have moved to restrict access to voting and politicize how elections are carried out.

According to the nonpartisan, pro-democracy group Protect Democracy, 262 bills in 41 states would interfere with how elections are administered, and 32 of those bills have now been signed into law.

Efforts to make participating in our democracy more difficult show no sign of abating and attempts to insert politics into our previously independent electoral system are gaining traction.

It's not just about laws that are passed in state legislatures — it's about super-partisan people who are beginning to infect county canvassing boards and voting precincts around the country.

Footage of restrictive laws being passed and partisan election officials might not be as dramatic as a violent mob in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but what we're witnessing is every bit as dangerous.